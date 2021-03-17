Filipino-Emirati moms praise UAE’s drive to support children’s growth, development in a safe country

The UAE celebrates Emirati Children’s Day with a reinforced vision to nurture the future of the country by providing them with an environment filled with many opportunities to learn from as they grow.

Filipino-Emirati mom Aisha Madanay highlighted that the UAE has provided comprehensive support for their family to ensure that her 12-year-old daughter and five-year-old son will be engaged in developmental programs aimed at enhancing their knowledge and promoting their well-being from a young age.

“The UAE government established free education to ensure children will get proper education and free medical care to ensure healthy well-being. The government also established several initiatives that support our children to promote their active participation in these programs so our children will get a healthy, safe, and supportive environment for their development,” said Madanay.

She also furthered that the government empowers children by way of allowing them to participate in programs where they are free to share their thoughts and insights to help the government realize and prioritize the needs of the next generation.

“The UAE empowers our children by establishing programs wherein our children can develop an understanding of their rights. This way, our children would be encouraged to find their passion and feel that their views are valued. The government has also provided my children through training and programs wherein they share their inner thoughts to help authorities prioritize the needs of our hope for the future. And with this, we are very grateful,” said Madanay.

Glitzy Robles, mother of a five-year-old Filipino-Emirati girl shared that it’s the conducive environment that

“In the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in his book ‘Flashes of Thought’: ‘The future is in the hands of UAE youth, and they are the bet of the country for a brighter future’ and as a mother, I affirm that the UAE is indeed providing my daughter with a good environment that inculcates the Emirati culture with good education and values formation,” said Robles.

She’s also optimistic that the UAE will continue to be one of the best countries to live in, as she witnesses her kid grow in a country where the values of tolerance, acceptance, and kindness are embraced by a diverse group of people spanning different ages and nationalities.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, our family has witnessed how the UAE took care of its residents which was a great example for my child. The UAE leadership and the community’s acts of kindness as seen not just in social media but in real life as well prove to be great examples for the youth to emulate and learn from,” said Robles.