WATCH: Filipina ‘teaches’ special techniques to sing popular songs

A Filipina has gone viral on social media for posting videos on how to sing iconic Disney songs and other popular tunes via TikTok.

Danieca Arreglado Goc-ong, also known for her TikTok handle @Danvibes_official has captured the hearts and smiles of netizens as they listen to her teaching in a mix of English and Visayan language.

In her videos, she teaches her viewers or her ‘students’ on proper breathing techniques, enunciation, emotion, and her very own coined term ‘Volumatic’ or the loudness or softness of your voice in a particular lyric – which is known in the music as ‘vocal dynamics’.

Goc-ong’s Facebook profile lists her as an elementary school teacher, and a native of Liloan, Cebu.

One of her most popular videos teaches how to sing “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” from Disney’s “Frozen”, which already has 240,000 reactions and comments combined to date and 55,000 shares.

