LOOK: Customized bouquets in PH trends on social media this Valentine’s 2021

Nowadays, being practical has been a way to go for several Filipinos in order to survive.

Even during Valentine’s Day, Filipinos have found ways to be practical and creative when coming up with bouquet ideas.

For healthier options, there’s a bouquet made up of vegetables.

A flower shop in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte thought of making a “Pinakbet” bouquet.

Pinakbet or pakbet, a Filipino vegetable stew from the Ilocos region whose main ingredients consist of vegetables like beans, okra, tomatoes, eggplant, ampalaya, sitaw, and among others.

Valdez Flower Shop owner Edelyn Valdez Gomez said in an interview with ANC that this is their out of the box idea to also offer an alternative to customers aside from the usual flower bouquet.

Price starts from P1,500.

Their flower shop also offers other customized bouquets.

Money bouquet

Who wouldn’t want to receive cash as a gift?

Several flower shops now offer this arrangement. The cash is incorporated into the bouquet with flowers depending on the instructions of the buyer.

Pandemic bouquet

It has everything you need – from face mask to a bottle of alcohol to plasters and a box of Salonpas.

If you need an ointment, it also includes several products to help ease that body ache or headache.

Ready-to-eat bouquet

If you’d like a more edible bouquet, Lorie’s Antipasto Platters is now selling an “antipasto bouquet” for Valentine’s Day.

The shop, which specializes on platters, grazing boards, and grazing tables services, now sells this arrangement with uses Italian meat skewers with green olives, cheese bites, premium chocolates, and other products.

Samgyup or Korean food bouquet

Is your loved one a Korean drama addict or a K-Pop fan?

Big G Family Mart is offering a bouquet that they will surely love.

There’s the “Sam-G” bouquet that is filled with 250 grams of premium samgyeopsal or pork belly, 250 grams of premium beef belly, 250 grams of Korean pickled radish, 200 grams of authentic kimchi, 300 grams of marbled potatoes, 180 grams special tteokbokki, 150 grams of cheese fondue, Samjang paste/sauce, 1 pack enoki, 1/4 kilogram Korean lettuce, 1 pack Bibigo seaweed, and 1 Neoguri noodles pouch.

This is perfect for a Korean barbecue-themed date since the bouquet is already good for two persons. This costs P1,200. (ES)