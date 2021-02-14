FeatureLatest NewsTFT News

Dubai’s Water Canal bridge named one of “the most beautiful bridges in the world”

Photo from Dubai Media Office.

Dubai’s Water Canal bridge has been included in the list of the “most beautiful bridges in the world” by travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler.

The list, which was released on February 3, describes this particular bridge in the emirate that has “this unique, twisting structure”.

It said this “was designed to evoke movement and motion when crossing from one bank to the other”.

This bridge is just one of the three pedestrian bridges extending across the Dubai Water Canal.

It was completed in the year 2017 and located in the Jumeirah area.

Other bridges that made it to the list are Golden Bridge (Vietnam), Dengjiayao Bridge (China), Oresund Bridge (Scandinavia), Atlantic Ocean Road (Norway), Rakotzbrucke (Germany), Rainbow Bridge (China), Storseisundet Bridge (Norway), Lake Pontchartrain Causeway (USA), Arch Bridge (China). Bixby Creek Bridge (USA), Brooklyn Bridge (USA), Golden Gate Bridge (USA), Landwasser Viaduct (Switzerland), Glenfinnan Viaduct (UK), Hussaini Hanging Bridge (Pakistan), Grand Pacific Drive (Australia), Faller-Klamm-Brucke (Germany), A Small Bridge (Peru), Fredvang Bridges (Norway), Markarfljot Bridge (Iceland), Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge (China), and Suspension Bridge (Madagascar). (ES)

