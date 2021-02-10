Oks ba ang buhay sa Year of the Ox?

Most Filipinos living in the UAE also observe many of the customs surrounding Chinese New Year. This tradition has become a big part of the Filipino culture as well—one that symbolizes our solidarity with our Filipino-Chinese brethren.

For the ‘Year of the Metal Ox’, most OFWs in the UAE wish for better health to ward away the risk of catching COVID-19, as well as increased salaries to make up for the cash reductions they experienced in 2020.

‘Clara’, a nurse at one of Dubai’s biggest hospitals, shared that the COVID-19 pandemic has totally changed their working conditions. “Ngayong Chinese New Year, laking pasasalamat na naming mga frontliner kung magiging mas kaunti na ang makikita naming mga taong naghihirap dahil sa COVID-19,” said Clara.

Meanwhile, Reyan Domingo, also a nurse in the UAE, chose to count his blessings and thanked the UAE. “I am very thankful and grateful to the UAE, as I witnessed their efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. My biggest wish is for the Chinese New Year to bring us a new beginning and renewed hope. And let’s not waste it; let’s follow all the safety protocols,” said Domingo.

While the past year posed unprecedented challenges, many astrologers believe that 2021—the Year of the Metal Ox—is a year of rising back up towards prosperity and good fortune.

Feng Shui Master Maritess Allen, dubbed as the queen of feng shui in the Philippines, said that during the first quarter of 2021, people will understandably still adjust from the reparations of the year 2020, when the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was declared as a global pandemic.

She also clarified that astrologers and feng shui experts are not fortune tellers, and that they merely draw recommendations based on the alignment of the astrological signs. “When the pandemic happened, there was [a notion] like, ‘Why didn’t the feng shui experts see it?’ Basically, to be honest with you, we are not fortune tellers,” she said. “We are just offering guides on what the general atmosphere may bring,” Allen said in a webinar, titled “Thrive, Not Just Strive, in the Year of the Metal Ox”, which was live streamed across Asia, Europe, the United States and Australia.

She added that the only thing feng shui masters can do is advise their followers to just keep going this year with a positive energy.

In general, Allen projects an optimistic year for technology-based enterprises, and that “those that have something to do with earth, such as real estate, may also expect a good year.”

Wealth and career

Joey Yap, founder of the Mastery Academy of Chinese Metaphysics and Chief Consultant of the Joey Yap Consulting Group, said that the wealth area ‘resides’ in the west direction of a place—be if a home or office—during the Year of the Ox.

He warned, however, “Before you go straight to decorating that place with ingots, icons, and whatnot, listen: Wealth sectors in feng shui talks about the most positive vibrational energy of that area for the year.

“It’s not necessarily money falling down from the sky. However, if you are looking to improve your life in terms of opportunities, then this area [west] will be the area to do that because it possesses high energy.”

So, can you get a promotion by using this area for the work-from-home setup, or by decorating it with feng shui charms?

The author of 182 books has this to say: “Let’s be honest here. You get a promotion [because] you either add value, or someone already likes you in your organization.”

Yap explained in one of his Youtube vlogs, “In most circumstances, to be able to get more, you’ve got to be able to give more. And to give more, you’ve got to have the energy.”

Health

Yap advises not to use the north direction of the house often, since the “illness star” lands in this space in 2021. However, practicing diligence when it comes to checkups would help alleviate and counter this.

“If you already have not-so-great health in 2020 and you are continuously sleeping and using the north sector for 2021, then it will be good for you to do some checkups and have regular consultations with your doctor just in case. For people with generally ‘okay’ health, using this (north) sector will maybe just give you some headaches, some stomach discomfort, but no major issues,” said Yap.

Relationships

This year, singles should be wary when it comes to romance and relationships. They could make more friends this year, but are urged to move forward and be true to their feelings so that they could achieve that state of mind to be ready to commit in a relationship.

For married couples, Allen advised to be cautious of third parties and temptations. Couples, she added, must take a lot of time and energy to maintain stability in their marriage.

Is there really ‘lucky’ or ‘unlucky’ animal sign?

The straightforward answer from Yap is ‘No’. He said, “There’s no animal sign that’s absolutely 100 percent good or 100 percent bad, because it has to be coupled with your activities for the entire year. So, you need to have a plan on your desired activities that matches the stars.”

He said that even if a person’s stars are aligned for him this year but does nothing to succeed in life and career, or attract opportunities, then nothing good will happen in his life.

Find your Fortune: Chinese New Year Predictions 2021

YEAR OF THE OX

(1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Wealth: This 2021, people who haven’t begun their savings yet should use this year to find ways to start saving first and spending less. Wealth gradually comes for people born under the Year of the Ox – however, those who already have savings prior to this year will be at an advantage.

Health: Practice a safe and health diet this year – and if you’re a smoker, you should start smoking less and engage yourself in more physical activities and workout routines.

Ox Zodiac Famous Personalities: Solenn Heussaff, John Lapus

YEAR OF THE RAT

(1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Wealth: People born under the year of the Rat will find themselves in an optimistic mood this year. Your efforts to save money will be augmented with a business deal you will land or a raise in your monthly salary.

Health: You will benefit from an increased rate of recovery this year – so whether you have a short-term illness or a chronic disease, infusing a healthy balanced workout and diet will boost your chances of getting better, faster.

Rat Zodiac Famous Personalities: Noynoy Aquino, Marian Rivera

YEAR OF THE TIGER

(1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Wealth: 2021 will be a favorable year for those under the Tiger sign. They can also expect a raise if they perform to the expectations of their employers. Meanwhile for businessmen, they will find it easy to land a deal as long as they come prepared.

Health: Monitor your dental health and back pains this year so that your health will be as smooth sailing as ever.

Tiger Zodiac Famous Personalities: Angelica Panganiban, Carla Abellana

YEAR OF THE RABBIT

(1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Wealth: Try to think of several sources of income this year – this way apart from your 9-5, you also have a boost to your monthly expenditures. This will also help you save money in the process – just be sure to save first for your future, before spending it on anything else.

Health: You should remain alert and always be well rested with 4-8 hours of sleep, especially if you’re driving around town. Or better yet, walk those legs and opt for public transportation instead.

Rabbit Zodiac Famous Personalities: Tom Rodriguez, Jake Cuenca

YEAR OF THE DRAGON

(1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, and 2024)

Wealth: Money will come in the most unexpected source – your connections! Be sure to leverage them in a way that’s always a win-win situation so that they don’t think you’re taking advantage of them.

Health: 2021 is the year for Dragons to get back in shape, especially if you have gained that extra holiday weight. Get yourself regularly checked up on every month by your doctor so you’re always aware of your progress.

Dragon Zodiac Famous Personalities: Vice President Leni Robredo, Vice Ganda

YEAR OF THE SNAKE

(1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, and 2025)

Wealth: People born under the year of the Snake will be blessed this year with a fruitful and fulfilling financial year – but this doesn’t mean you should take it easy. Boost your chances to secure more money by taking on that freelance job you’ve been eyeing for several months now.

Health: While your health will be stable for most of the year, you should always keep in mind to watch what you eat especially if you’re on a diet, so that you wouldn’t gain back those pounds that you’ve already lost.

Snake Zodiac Famous Personalities: Xian Lim, Rayver Cruz

YEAR OF THE HORSE

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, and 2026)

Wealth: 2021 makes it easier for wealth to flow in the hands of people born under the Horse sign. When it comes to investments, be sure to do extensive research rather than relying on hearsay so you wouldn’t regret your decision.

Health: People born under the year of the Horse will be comfortable this year when it comes to their general wellbeing. Those who are in their 50s or 60s better engage themselves in more workouts so that their bodies remain active.

Horse Zodiac Famous Personalities: Kim Chiu, Manny Pacquiao

YEAR OF THE ROOSTER

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, and 2029)

Wealth: If you find yourself spending more and saving less, 2021 will help you manage and handle your expenses – provided you get yourself organized and become more responsible and handling your finances.

Health: Getting fit should never be a task you engage in alone. 2021 will bless you with good health – a positive energy that you should share with your family, friends, and those dear to you.

Rooster Zodiac Famous Personalities: Coco Martin, President Rodrigo Duterte

YEAR OF THE MONKEY

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, and 2028)

Wealth: Hard work and commitment to saving will have you reach your savings goals this 2021. People born under the year of the Monkey will also earn that much-awaited raise and climb that career ladder better.

Health: When was the last time you went to see your doctor for a check up? Your answer to this question should be last month – if not, you better get yourself checked, and do it regularly for your own good as well.

Monkey Zodiac Famous Personalities: Dingdong Dantes, President Carlos P. Garcia

YEAR OF THE SHEEP

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, and 2027)

Wealth: A fantastic sales and business opportunity awaits those born under the year of the Sheep. Just be sure to discern if this is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for and be mindful of any loopholes to ensure good financial success this year.

Health: Blessed with good physical health this year, those under the Sheep sign ought to focus on their mental wellness. Find time to meditate and flush away the negativity in your life. Even 10 minutes of silence every day works wonders.

Sheep Zodiac Famous Personalities: Richard Yap, Marvin Agustin

YEAR OF THE DOG

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, and 2030)

Wealth: Create new revenue streams this 2021 especially when the opportunity opens up for you. This would help you finance that long-term goal you have in mind – whether that’s a brand new home, or a new business that would bring in even more wealth in your life.

Health: If you’re struggling to sleep at night for the past year, 2021 will give you that relief you’ve been waiting for – provided you avoid distractions such as your gadgets. Try putting them away 10 minutes before you sleep, and witness its wonders for yourself.

Dog Zodiac Famous Personalities: Billy Crawford, Paolo Ballesteros

YEAR OF THE BOAR

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, and 2031)

Wealth: If you’re planning to invest in something big – you should remember that whatever you put in there should be money that you’re willing to part with. Be sure that even before you invest, you already have at least six months’ worth of savings for your expenditures as your safety net.

Health: Feeling stressed lately? 2021 will help you find your inner peace – especially if you avoid getting yourself glued on social media. Put away your gadgets and take a breather from the internet – sometimes, solitude is the answer to ease your weary mind.

Pig Zodiac Famous Personalities: John Lloyd Cruz, Kris Aquino