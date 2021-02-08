Couple uses giant aquarium with kois for prenup shoot

Social media has showcased different outrageous prenup photoshoot ideas, especially for couples who wanted to tie the knot.

However, this couple in Iloilo province decided to take it to the next level by simply doing it in their very own backyard.

Je-ar Dianson and Analyn Juarez from Estancia, Iloilo made use of their giant aquarium as the venue of their prenup photoshoot.

With the help of a local photo studio, their idea was materialized.

In an interview with Warlee Amado, owner of the Sagad Studio, via Bombo Radyo Iloilo, he shared that the groom Je-ar was really fond of breeding koi fishes.

It was the couple who decided to make Je-ar’s love for koi that was the main theme.

The photos were shared several times in several news pages and an aquatic pet store page.

Netizens were amused at the idea that some suggested having their fish pond with kois rented out for photoshoots.

The couple is set to tie the knot on February 10, 2021. (ES)