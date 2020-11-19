West Zone: Bringing products from the Philippines to Filipino homes in the UAE

Whenever Filipinos head out to shop for their daily groceries, they always find their way towards their nearest West Zone Supermarket as they know that they will find a wide variety of products shipped straight from the Philippines across the stores’ shelves.

From its humble beginnings in 2 December 2005 with its inaugural store at Mirdiff in Dubai, West Zone has expanded its offerings and branches to over 120 across the entire UAE that now spans multiple supermarkets across the West Zone Group including: West Zone Supermarkets, West Zone Fresh, Safestway, W Mart, and W Plaza.

West Zone Group Chairman Naresh Kumar Bhawnani led the company towards expansive progress in the years that followed. Fast forward fifteen years later, it has now become a household name for many Filipinos in the region who know that whenever they need to find Filipino products, they can rely on West Zone to find whatever it is they need for their homes.

Apart from offering products from the Philippines, West Zone Group realized the demand for Filipino products. They have since expanded their offerings for Filipinos and produced their own brands catering to the Filipino market in the UAE including La Filipina Rice, Princess Jasmine Rice, as well as brands that offer various assorted Filipino goods including Mabuhay, Masarap, Pinoy, ME Fresh and more.

Filipinos and other expats can take advantage of the discounted deals on prices for rice, canned goods, frozen chicken, eggs, oil, hygiene products, laundry detergents, fresh fruits, vegetables and many more. West Zone also sells Pinoy’s favorite meat – ensuring that they enjoy their favorite viands from the Philippines at the comforts of their homes here.

Serving over thousands of customers daily around the UAE, West Zone Supermarkets invites everyone to experience the best deals and amazing offers through their WOW Deals across over 120 branches, including their newly-opened Airport Road branch, with several more West Zone Supermarkets lined up to open in the coming months.