Filipino Student shortlisted for James Dyson Award 2020 for inventing Solar Windows made from rotten vegetables, fruits 

A student from Mapua University has been shortlisted the James Dyson Award 2020 for creating solar windows from rotten vegetables.

In a feature report by Esquire Magazine, Carvey Maigue invented a device called AuREUS, which can transform rotten fruit and vegetables into clean and renewable electricity.

His system was chosen among the 1,800 entries from 27 countries across the globe in this Awards that challenged young inventors to design something that solves a problem.

Maigue’s AuREUS system utilizes crop waste to absorb stray UV light from the sun and convert it to renewable energy. He named it as such as an homage to the Northern lights, as high-energy particles are absorbed by luminescent particles that re-remit them as visible light—according to Esquire.

The report added that Maigue derives the particples from fruits and vegetables that were suspended in a resin substrate. These are then absorbed when hit by sunlight, and then emit visitble light along the edges. The captured lights can then be converted to energy.

James Dyson has reviewed all the entries himself. The winner will be announced on November 19.

