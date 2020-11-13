Trump sells private helicopter worth $1 million

US President Donald Trump’s personal helicopter has hit the market and it is said to be worth more than $1 million.

The maverick Republican president, who recently lost his reelection bid to President-elect Joe Biden, listed the sale of his Sikorsky S-76B that he used extensively during his 2016 campaign.

A recent paint job had been made on the helicopter to remove his name painted on it.

The helicopter has six leather seats, floor to ceiling mahogany finishes, a fridge, drinks cabinet and a soundproofed cabin.

It is currently in storage in New Jersey and was first listed in July.

After becoming president, Trump became entitled to use the Air Force One.

New York Times reported that the helicopter is worth $875,000 in 2016. But thanks to its link to Trump, it may increase its market value to a staggering $1.5 million.

Trump owns three Sikorsky S-76B helicopters and many other jets.