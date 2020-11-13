PHP10 million-plant stolen from Bulacan garden nursery

The one-of-a-kind Sansevieria BG regale hybrid plant was stolen from a Bulacan garden nursery last November 9, its owner revealed to Philstar.

Horticulturist Boyet Ganigan could not help but feel depressed for his plant that he fondly calls “BG”.

“It feels like a part of me has disappeared. If the thieves don’t want to return the plant, huwag lang nilang sasaktan yung halaman, wag nilang pababayaan,” Ganigan was quoted as saying.

The multi-million succulent was personally produced and nourished by Ganigan. He spent 10 years and millions of peso in taking good care of BG.

When it was first shown on national TV, he said that they had started receiving offers of up to PHP10 million.

“We opted not to sell it. We wanted to keep it kasi we wanted to keep BG Regale sa Pilipinas,” he said in a previous media interview.

Some netizens shared their thoughts on the luxurious plant, saying hybrid plants do not happen overnight.

“It will give you all a better idea if you try to read about the painstaking process of producing hybrids, it isn’t produced overnight,” netizen Geebee Em said.

“Nakakatawa yung mga nag cocomment ng mabilisan at hindi nag iisip. May google seach naman mabilisan din. Search niyo kung bakit sa 10M yan. Real collectors have been bidding na umabot up to Php10 million just to have that hybrid plant. The breeder however stood up and said na it’s not for sale,” another netizen Roselily explained.