Who is Joe Biden? Check out these facts about the new US President-elect

– Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is 77 years old, born on November 20, 1942 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He is a Roman Catholic, born to parents Joseph Robinette Biden Sr. and Catherine Eugenia (Finnegan) Biden.

– From Pennsylvania, his family moved to Delaware when he was 10 to look for better job opportunities. The state would be the place Joe would call home—where he would serve as the senator for six terms before becoming the 47th Vice President of the US.

– He studied history and political science at the University of Delaware before he got his law degree at Syracuse University Law School.

– He has been married twice. He was married to his first wife Nelia Hunter from August 27, 1966-December 18, 1972, her death. He then got married to his second wife Jill Jacobs on June 17, 1977.

– His kids with Nelia include Joseph Robinette “Beau” III, Naomi Christina, and Robert Hunter. Meanwhile, his kid with Jill is named Ashley.

– He lost Nelia and infant baby Naomi to a car accident, while his eldest son Beau—who served as the Attorney General of Delaware—died of brain cancer.

– He became a lawyer for a firm in Wilmington while also working part-time as a public defender. At age 29, Biden become one of the youngest people ever elected to the United States Senate.

– Biden led a delegation of senators to meet with Kremlin officials in Moscow for the US conditions for the ratification of the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks–SALT II—a nuclear arms control and strategic security negotiations to prevent an unchecked nuclear arms race and establish norms of international conduct.

– He was also a pivotal player in one of the first bills about climate change, the Global Climate Protection Act. He then became the Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee, where he organized hearings on climate change and showed support for non-binding resolutions on the issue.

– He also spearheaded the Violence Against Women Act when he became the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The legislation criminalizes violence against women, which changed the national dialogue on domestic and sexual assault.

– He secured the passage of the background check bill on National Rifle Association, as well as the ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

– As Chairman or Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for 12 years, Biden headed issues and legislation related to ending Apartheid, terrorism, weapons of mass destruction, post-Cold War Europe, the Middle East, and Southwest Asia.

– He was a key player in the passage of the Affordable Care Act with then US President Barack Obama, which aims to decrease the number of uninsured Americans by 20 million as well as ban insurance companies from denying coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

– He and Jill launched the Biden Foundation in 2017, an organization that aims to address key issues such as foreign policy, community colleges and military families, women’s and children’s protection, equality, strengthening the middle class, and their cancer initiative

– He was awarded by Barack Obama with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor in January 2017.

– He also received the Congressional Patriot Award from the Bipartisan Policy Center in March 2017 due to his efforts to develop a bipartisan legislation with Republicans and Democrats.