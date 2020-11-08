DID YOU KNOW? Interesting, lesser-known things about US President-elect Joe Biden

1. He is the oldest president in history at 77 (78 at his inauguration).

2. He was born in Pennsylvania, but was raised in Delaware—where he will serve as the Senator for six terms

3. He has a stutter problem since he was a child, which he said was reduced by spending hours reciting poetry in front of a mirror.

4. When he was a member of the New Castle County Council in Wilmington in the 70s, Biden took on a 10-lane highway project that threatened to take down the city’s neighborhoods and push back on the oil companies developing refineries on the Delaware coast.

5. He was also a pivotal player in one of the first bills about climate change, the Global Climate Protection Act. He then became the Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee, where he organized hearings on climate change and showed support for non-binding resolutions on the issue.

6. He also spearheaded the Violence Against Women Act when he became the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The legislation criminalizes violence against women, which changed the national dialogue on domestic and sexual assault.

7. He is an ally, vocally supporting marriage equality for LGBTQ individuals

8. He was a key player in the passage of the Affordable Care Act with then US President Barack Obama, which aims to decrease the number of uninsured Americans by 20 million as well as ban insurance companies from denying coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

9. He and Jill launched the Biden Foundation in 2017, an organization that aims to address key issues such as foreign policy, community colleges and military families, women’s and children’s protection, equality, strengthening the middle class, and their cancer initiative

10. He was awarded by Barack Obama with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor in January 2017.

11. He also received the Congressional Patriot Award from the Bipartisan Policy Center in March 2017 due to his efforts to develop a bipartisan legislation with Republicans and Democrats.

12. He has been passionate about cancer—evident in his Cancer Moonshot initiative that aims to advance cancer prevention and treatment—because he lost his eldest son Beau in 2015 to brain cancer.