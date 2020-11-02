KatasNgDubai: OFW shares how spending frugally helped her buy her own home in PH

An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) based in Dubai shared how living thrifily helped her save enough money to be able to build her own house in her hometown in Isabela.

Melogin Agatep, who has been in Dubai for 10 years now, said that she decided to have a house built for her and her parents back in 2014.

“I chose to buy a lot in Isabela dahil mas malapit sa parents ko. Sila kasi ang nag-aalaga sa mga anak ko din,” she said.

She managed to have a PHP1 million-worth two-storey house built through constant hard work and intense financial discipline.

“Tiyaga lang talaga at pagtitipid para makamit ang pangarap. Iwas lang din sa extra gastos dapat,” Agatep added.

She also advised other OFWs to not forget the very reason they went to Dubai in the first place—to secure a good future for themselves and their families, and that includes investing in a home.

“Payo ko lang po, unahin ang dahilan kung bakit tayo nasa Dubai. Kasi dito lahat ng gusto natin mabibili po natin. Konting tiis lang magiging okay din ang lahat,” she added.

