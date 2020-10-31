WATCH: Global Village opens 25th season with biggest virtual rock concert in history

Dubai’s Global Village made yet another record as it celebrated its 25th season by holding the biggest virtual rock concert in history.

Rockin’1000, the largest rock band on earth, gathered over 2,500 performers from 80 countries across the globe to perform some of the classic hit songs in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to leave their mark on an international stage.

The concert was also streamed live on Global Village’s Main Stage, with the event live-streaming on Global Village’s YouTube channel to allow people from every country and continent to attend the show—all in a bid to deliver a message of hope to the world amid the impact of today’s crisis. streamed

“Over the years, Global Village has become known for pushing entertainment boundaries by bringing the world to Dubai and the concert was a unique worldwide community event, transcending social differences and geographical borders,” Jaki Ellenby, Executive Director of Marketing and Events, Global Village said.

“It was our pleasure to perform together with our members from around the world and we are grateful for this opportunity to be part of the Global Village Silver Jubilee celebrations,” added Fabio Zaffagnini, Founder and General Manager, Rockin’1000. “The experience is one that we will never forget and Global Village will always hold a special place in our hearts as we look forward to visiting in person as soon as we can.”

Among the songs that were performed in the concert by hundreds of musicians and rock singers include Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’ and followed with an upbeat rendition of Louis Armstrong’s ‘What a Wonderful World’.

According to Ellenby, Global Village has its sights set on making more history this season as guests are taken on a unique 25-week adventure full of thrills and excitement.

WATCH THE FULL LIVESTREAM OF THE CONCERT HERE:

