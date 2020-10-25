‘Katas ng Sharjah: Former OFW shares how years of working in the UAE helped her buy her own home

A former Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in the UAE has shared how almost a decade of working in Sharjah allowed her and her husband to purchase their dream home in Pangasinan.

Nerilyn Polinar Aguilar, who used to work as a Jr. Sales Executive in Sharjah, said she and her husband decided to buy a house back in 2013. Through strict and practical saving methods, they were able to buy two lots.

“Nasa isip ko hindi naman kami pwede magtagal sa UAE, ang dami ding gastos at mag-aaral na ang anak namin kaya kailagan pag umuwi ako ng Pilipinas at dapat meron na kaming sariling bahay,” she said.

From a small hut, she said the lot now stands a two-storey house, and is still in the process of being further developed. She said they hope to finish the entire house soon.

“Ang budget namin naipon namin ‘to mag-asawa noong pareho kaming nagtratrabaho sa UAE every sweldo namin every month, ako talaga naglalaan at nagtatabi para sa pag papagawa ng bahay,” she added.

Aguilar advised her fellow OFWs to always set money aside for the future as well as investments, especially since it’s not forever that Filipinos will work abroad.

“Ang advice ko sa mga kapwa OFW eh unahin natin isipin ang magiging buhay natin kapag umuwi na tayo ng pinas dahil hindi habang buhay nasa abroad kaya mag ipon at magset ng goals para sa future,” she said.