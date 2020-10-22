Dubai-based OFW builds dream home in four years by saving 20% of salary per month

It was in 2016 when Andy Greg Gomez, a visual merchandiser in Dubai, decided that it’s time for him to begin fulfilling his dream to build a home back in the Philippines.

“Sinigurado kong magtabi lagi ng at least 20% ng aking sweldo para makakuha ng right timing sa pag-iipon,” said Gomez in his vlog under his own name on Youtube: Andie Greg Gomez.

RELATED STORY: ‘Katas ng Dubai’: OFW transforms simple bungalow to two-storey home with roof deck for only Php 1.5M

He revealed that his total expenditures have reached a total of Php4.5 million through over four years of saving money and buying all of the furnitures and appliances for his new home.

“Php 4.5M po ang kabuuang gastos – house and lot, tapos appliances and furniture. Sinimulan ko sa mga maliliit na kagamitan hanggang sa mga malalaking purchases,” furthered Gomez.

READ ON: Dimples Romana gifts household help of 17 years with brand new home

Gomez states that it takes the sacrifice of not buying your wants in order to achieve your long term goals.

“Tamang disiplina sa sarili ang kailangan para makapag-ipon. I sacrificed everything para ma-achieve ko ang goal ko sa buhay kasi hindi tayo panghabang buhay dito sa UAE. Kaya kailangan nating magipon nang magipon para patupad natin nang unti-unti ang ating mga pangarap,” advised Gomez.

He hopes that fellow OFWs would think twice and gauge their needs versus their wants: “Huwag po tayo magpasilaw sa mga bagay na hindi natin kailangan. Maging praktikal sa lahat ng oras at wag masilaw sa kung anu mang bago. Dapat matutong magtabi at maging wais so in the future may huhugutin ka sa bulsa mo in case of an emergency, gaya ngayong pandemic,” said Gomez.

Watch the video here: