Pinoy in Abu Dhabi at risk of high blood sugar loses over 15kg in two years

Andy De Guzman, an OFW based in Abu Dhabi, used to eat, enjoy, and experience all the food that the UAE has to offer, while not minding that his weight has already peaked at around 85kg.

However, in 2019, he found out that his health condition, which he thought was all well and good, had already been deteriorating.

“I found out that my health wasn’t in good condition because I was in the borderline of high blood sugar,” said De Guzman.

Low carb, low sugar

One of the first food groups that De Guzman had to let go of was everything that had a high carbohydrate and sugar content. This includes rice, pasta, bread, starchy vegetables, as well as sodas.

“I strictly follow a low carb diet – it’s keto diet to be specific, comprised of 70% fats, 20% protein, and 10% carbohydrates,” said De Guzman.

He also revealed that he never had any cheat days, which led him to his current weight which is now at only 60kg.

“Wala akong cheat day – kasi hindi mo maiwasan ang cravings mo kung may cheat day ka at mahihirapan mag adjust ang katawan mo kung napapakain ka pa rin ng bawal,” explained De Guzman.

Know when you’re full

De Guzman shares that one of the secrets to his diet is keeping in mind why he began dieting in the first place.

“Always keep on mind the reasons why you are doing a healthy lifestyle. Eat when your hungry and stop when you are full,” said De Guzman.

He advises fellow Filipinos trying to lose weight to think of their loved ones always – considering that as OFWs, maintaining and having a healthy body is always important.

“We need to be healthy para sa family natin. Katawan po natin ang ating puhunan as an OFW so kailangan po nating pangalagaan at ingatan. Importante din po ang self-love, kung mahal mo ang iyong sarili kailangan mong pangalagaan ito,” said De Guzman.