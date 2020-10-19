WeightLossGoals: Abu Dhabi-based OFW shows off stunning figure following 15kg weight loss

A Filipina based in Abu Dhabi shared her stunning 15-kilogram transformation following a massive lifestyle change triggered by days of constant sickness.

Jennifer Pena, 36, said that she decided to lose weight and have a healthy lifestyle because back then, she always got sick and her weak body could not sustain the illnesses she used to contract.

She added that as an assistant teacher and a breadwinner; she had to start getting healthy and fit for her students and her family back home..

“Ang naging motivation ko kung bakit ko naisipan mag diet ay ang trabaho ko at pamilya ko dahil ako ang bread winner. Naisip ko na dapat lagi akong healthy para makapagtrabaho ng maayos para sa kanila kaya binago ko ang lifestyle ko,” she said.

She was at 65 kilograms when she started eating healthy and exercising in January 2018. She said that she did not follow fad diets and instead stuck to a balanced one—making sure that she has her fair intake of carbs, protein, healthy fats, and food rich in vitamins and minerals.

Pena also works out four times a week to be stronger and tone her body and get rid of her loose skin.

“Ang secret sa pag-di-diet ay disiplina at consistency. Kung nasimulan mo mag-diet ituloy mo lang hanggang makita mo ang progress at ma-achieve mo ang body goal mo,” she added.

She also believes in cheat day and not depriving yourself of food you love. As for Pena, she said she gives herself a break every Friday.

“Sa mga gustong mag-lose ng weight, tatlong bagay ang dapat natin tandan: una, dapat alam mo ang goal mo at kung bakit gusto mong pumayat; pangalawa, disiplina sa sarili; at pangatlo, consistency. Kung ano ang nasimulan mo, dapat tuloy-tuloy lang para ma-achieve mo ang body goal mo,” Pena said.

