Rags-to-riches: Man buys bank that turned down his PHP600K-business loan 18 years ago

A 39-year-old business tycoon has managed to bring things back full circle after buying the building of the bank that refused to give him a loan when he was still young and ‘inexperience’ 18 years ago.
Adam Deering went to his local RBS branch in Urmston, Greater Manchester, in 2002 to seek financial loan worth 10,000 pounds or Php629,000 for his start-up business. However, he said his loan was turned down by the bank manager. At that time, he was only 21 years old.
He told the Daily Mail UK: “I presented them with a comprehensive business plan and asked for £10,000 but the bank manager didn’t seem to take me seriously at all.
“I was devastated when she told me I was too young and inexperienced and there was no way they could take a risk on me.”
Determined, he turned his business plan into a reality. But it did not come easy. He rented a small office with no proper office tables for months.
“Without the money I spent four months cold calling people from the floor of a small office because I couldn’t even afford a desk and a chair,” he narrated.
Deering managed to grow a debt management company from scratch, and in 2014, he sold it for £5million (PHP285 million).
Now that he’s leading five multi-million companies including a debt management firm and a funeral company, Deering was able to purchase the bank’s building for £450,000 (PHP25.6 million).
He is planning to have the building renovated and convert it into eight apartments and a retail unit.
“To me, buying the bank building brings things back full circle and it shows that I was right to keep believing in myself,” the businessman said.