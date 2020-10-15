WeightLossGoals: UAE-based Filipina sheds 30kg in stunning transformation

A Filipina based in Dubai was able to shed down a whopping 30 kilograms in just under a year after she decided to undergo a lifestyle change that involves healthier food choices.

Rina Grace A. Geraldez, an Overseas Filipino Worker who has been in the emirate for over two years, shared to The Filipino Times her impressive transformation from 90 kilograms in 2019 down to a mere 60 kilograms as of today.

She said she decided to take on a diet when she got sick in 2018, to the point that it became hard for her to even walk.

“Pinangako ko sa sarili na kapag nakalakad na ako ulit, mag-jojogging ako at diet,” she said.

“Naging motivation ko ‘yung mga nakikita ko sa Facebook na nag-lo-lose ng weight, sobrang na-inspire ako sa kanila so gusto ko din maging fit,” she added.

Geraldez then decided to switch to a low-carb diet and do intermittent fasting, wherein she does not each rice, bread and pasta.

She also decided to steer clear of sugar and sweets in order to maintain her figure.

“Isa sa mga sobrang nkakapagpataba sa akin ‘yong sweets sobrang hirap iwasan. Pero ang ginawa ko, gumagamit ako ng alternative sugar like Stevia at ako nalang din gumagawa ng desserts na gusto ko kainin pinapalitan ko nalang ng low carb substitute,” she said.

The OFW however said that while she is on strict low-carb diet, she knows it is important to not deprive herself of food, a reason she allows herself to have moderate intake of her favorite delicacies on her cheat day. She said this helps her have discipline to adhere to her diet most days of the week.

Asked about her tips for fellow OFWs in the UAE who wish to switch to a healthier lifestyle, she said: “It’s about time na umiwas sa fast food kasi mas okay yung lutong bahay. Dapat din ay maging seryoso sa diet, mahirap na maging marupok sa tukso. And of course, nasa isip lang natin ang salitang ‘mahirap’ pero pag sinubukan mo, masasanay ka na din at ‘di mo namamalayan pumayat ka na.”