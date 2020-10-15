Kid who celebrated having 2 subscribers on YouTube wows netizens, gains 100K followers

Nine-year-old Mary Grace Escober touched netizens with her recent post, showing her celebrating a milestone after reaching 2 subscribers on YouTube.

Mary Grace shared a selfie of her with a cupcake and candle, thanking her two followers.

Official Youtube Channel https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCPKPlPJjnvYLbXU32NThAvA Thank you ❤️ Posted by Mary Grace Escober on Sunday, October 11, 2020

Netizens were quick to notice the simplicity and humility of the act, and thousands of people have reacted on Mary Grace’s story.

Actress Kiray Celis was also moved by the ‘simple victories’ in life Mary Grace taught a lot of people.

“Hindi ko siya kilala. Pero suportahan natin ang pangarap ng batang ito,” Kiray said.

And after few hours, Mary Grace’s subscribers jumped to 73,000.

“Thank you all so much for the 73k subscribers and 100k views on my YouTube channel. Thank you sa lahat na nag-share ng post ko sobrang happy ko po dahil sa inyong pagsuporta sa akin. Thank you sa lahat na nag-me-message sorry po hindi ko kayo mareplyan lahat. At syempre thank you Lord for everything,” she said.

Thank you so much 100k subscribers!!! Sobrang happy po namin ng family ko ngayon hndi namin ito inasahan maraming… Posted by Mary Grace Escober on Monday, October 12, 2020

And as of Tuesday, she now has over 100,000 subscribers.

“Thank you so much 100k subscribers!!! Sobrang happy po namin ng family ko ngayon hndi namin ito inasahan maraming salamat po talaga sa lahat ng sumusuporta sa akin,” she said.