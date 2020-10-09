Feature

WATCH: Go-karting now on Dubai Mall’s rooftop

People looking for a place to spend their weekend with their family and friends can take a rooftop adventure in Dubai offered by a go-kart track atop Dubai Mall’s Zabeel extension.

The facility, which was launched last year, will be opening their doors starting October 8 for families to enjoy electrically-powered karts on top of the building surrounded by Dubai’s iconic skyscrapers.

Price for EKart Zabeel starts at AED75 that comes with a seven-lap session.

The action runs from 3 pm-10 pm during weekdays, and 2 pm until midnight during weekends. It is located on the 9th floor of the Dubai Mall Zabeel rooftop, a new extension built across the walkway.

Drivers must be at least 14 years old, 140cm tall, and weigh less than 120kgs

