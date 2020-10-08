‘Katas ng Dubai’: OFW transforms simple bungalow to two-storey home with roof deck for only Php 1.5M

Many Filipinos work abroad to provide better living conditions for their family back home – in the case of Nicole Capuz, it was one of her goals as an OFW to build her dream home in the Philippines.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Capuz stated that when she first started out as an OFW in Japan, she already had the roadmap in her mind to build a better home for her loved ones.

“Ever since, dream ko na mag build ng own house. Dahil I grew up na walang sariling bahay at nakatira sa lola with maliit na space. I started working in Japan for two years as a Singer at early age. And we initially bought a Lot, and then we built a simple house on top of it,” said Capuz.

She adds that her determination to save up money continued more when she eventually shifted to Dubai in 2006.

“Lumipat ako sa Dubai from 2006 nag work ako sa Retail as a Sales Associate until I got the promotion as a Supervisor, Since then tinuloy ko lang yun Determination ko na mag ipon, ugali ko na tlga mag save ng money kahit noon elementary pa lang ako.until such time na na achieved ko na un amount na alam kong masusustain para makapag Build ng House,” explains Capuz.

From Bungalow to multi-storey home

In a video on her vlog ‘Nikoru Vlog‘, Capuz shared how she managed to transform her simple home to a multi-storey house through several years of saving up money and purchasing all of the items she needed to ship back home.

“Ako na po ang nag-drawing and nagdesign ng layout. Pati interiors at lahat ng materials may approval ako. Ako ang nag hahanap ng style sa Internet then iisipan ko ng magandang combination then yung ang ipapagawa ko sa contractor. Super Hands on ako kahit nasa Dubai. Lagi ako naka monitor to ensure na ma deliver nila yung expectations ko,” said Capuz.

The video also revealed that she only budgeted Php1.5M to achieve an amazing makeover for her home, and she said that while it definitely took time and effort, it was worth every peso she managed to save.

“All you need to do is to exert an effort, focus and search nang resources kung san ka makakakuha ng materials na mas mura with the same quality. Medyo mahirap siya gawin pero sulit naman in the end,” explained Capuz.

Be determined to save

She hopes to inspire fellow OFWs planning to build their own homes and says that it’s always important to keep and remind yourself of your priorities at the end of the day.

“Advise ko lng is pag feeling mo napapagod ka na at gusto mo na sumuko, lagi mo lng babalikan yung reason WHY ka nag Abroad? Ano bang Goal mo? Then focus on your Goal and have determination. Magsipag at magtiyaga kasi wala namang magandang bagay na nakukuha sa madaling paraan. Lahat yan, pinaghihirapan,” said Capuz.

She also urges fellow OFWs to determine wants from needs to help them save up money for their own goals.

“As per my experience, you should buy the things that you necessary “need” hindi yung “want” lang para makapag ipon. Most importantly, Pray and have faith in GOD,” shared Capuz.

Watch her video here: