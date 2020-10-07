Meet the hero who saved Filipino family of 7 from Satwa fire

Dinesh Anandan was awake in the early morning of September 24 to go jogging. The sky was still dark at that time but as it turned out, he was at the right place at the right time.

About to go down his accommodation, he saw a thick smoke billowing from his neighbor’s room. A Filipino family of seven was staying in that villa in Satwa District, Dubai.

The 40-year-old hero who works as an office assistant in the emirate bang the door of the family. As this happened, the blaze was quickly creeping in the room and he was worried that it might suffocate the family who had a two-year-old baby.

“I was afraid but I mustered all my courage and began to bang on their door telling them to get up,” ARN News quoted him as saying.

At the same time, the smoke was quickly spreading so he alerted the neighborhood.

“I was so anxious at the time but all I knew was that my neighbors were in danger,” he said.

No one was hurt in the fire as everyone was able to safely move out.

The family he saved, as well as all his neighbors, could never be more thankful to him.