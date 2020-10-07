‘Kalma, ako lang ‘to’: Harry Roque reacts to funny memes on his Boracay pose

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has reacted to hilarious memes made by netizens out of a photo of him in Boracay.

Roque visited Boracay early this week encouraging the public to visit the island.

His pose on the island, however, became the talk of the town and quickly became viral on social media.

Many of these memes show Roque floating in controversial locations in the Philippines. One meme added a photo of the crowd who ignored social distancing during the public viewing of Manila Bay whose portion was covered with dolomite “white” sands.



Another netizen replaced the famed UP Oblation with Roque’s viral photo for his controversial “Congratulations! We beat UP” statement.



In all these, Roque kept his cool. In his official Facebook account, he posted some of the memes created by netizens.

“Akala nyo di ko nakikita. Tawa lang kayo,” the caption of the post said.

He also added the hashtag #kalmaAkoLangTo.

