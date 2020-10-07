WATCH: Filipina cancer patient in UAE gets AED 10,000 support from Emirati vlogger Khalid Al Ameri

Khalid Al Ameri, one of UAE’s most popular vloggers, has shown his full support for a Filipina cancer patient who has been battling the deadly disease since 2018.

The recipient of 2018 The Filipino Times Awards Social Media Personality of the Year gave AED 10,000 (Php 132,000) to support Maria France Vizcaya and her growing business of selling shirts that she uses for her cancer treatments.

“Salama and I want to invest in your T-shirts so we have here for you AED 10,000 to make more t-shirts and to do what you need to do,” said Al Ameri.

In the video, Vizcaya was really moved to tears in her surprise when she received the support from Al Ameri.

“This is a big… I am sorry that I become emotional… I tried not to be.. Thank God! This is really helpful. I don’t know – there is no words I can say!,” said a teary-eyed Vizcaya.

Surviving cancer

Vizcaya has been working in a retail company in the UAE for over 13 years. With four kids under her wing, she was devastated when she learned that she had breast cancer.

“I was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, 6 cycles of chemotherapy, and in 2019, I survived,” recalled Vizcaya.

However, she found out in May that she’s now battling another form of cancer: “But unfortunately, this May we found out that again I am having another battle in the lungs. When the oncologist was saying that it’s highly suspicious malignant, I can hear him but a lot of questions in my mind. I have cancer – am I going to die? What will happen to my 4 kids? How can I afford it?” said Vizcaya.

‘No one fights alone’

Vizcaya then stated that she remains optimistic that similar to her first battle against cancer, she will survive the second one.

“When I started the second battle, I had nothing. I am not ready but through faith, I knew that I’m going to survive or I’m going to win this battle. So I made it like ‘No one fights alone’ because if it’s only me and I don’t have God with me, I don’t know if I’m still here with you right now,” said Vizcaya.

Al Ameri affirms his family’s support for Vizcaya, stating that what she’s doing will also help fellow patients to be more optimistic in their fight against cancer.

“We’re your family – anything you need you have us here as your family. On your T-shirt, you say ‘No one fights alone’ – we won’t let you fight alone! To share your story and to raise awareness so people can fight with you, that’s what we’re here for,” said Al Ameri.

Vizcaya shares that faith, love, and optimism will help her fellow cancer patients survive so that they can look forward to a better tomorrow with their loved ones.

“To everyone, especially to my co-patients and co-survivors, I would like to let you know that you are not alone. We can do it! With faith we have hope, and we can win this battle,” said Vizcaya.

She also expressed that she wishes to spend more time with her kids.

“I am fighting for all of you. I still want to have time with you. More time – and I want to see you all guys grow up. So I’m going to fight this, we just keep on praying. See you soon!,” said Vizcaya.

Watch the video here: