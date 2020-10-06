WATCH: UAE OFWs find relief from fresh, free kangkong and malunggay in Al Ain

Amidst the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the resourcefulness of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) is also being tested. This time, some of them have found relief in a vacant lot in Al Ain where they harvest fresh, free vegetables.

Cipriano Estrebello, a store-keeper for over 20 years in Abu Dhabi shared how he and several fellow OFWs found fresh kangkong and malunggay in a mostly desert area in Al Ain.

“Doon po sa may Al Asharej near Jahili po kami kumuha ng kangkong at malunggay. Nalaman lang po namin na may kangkong at malunggay sa isang lugar dahil po sa mga kapwa Pilipino din na mga friends namin. Alam mo naman ang mga Pinoy madiskarte,” said Estrebello.

In a Youtube video posted on his vlog channel ‘Cipro Parikoy Vlog’, he explained that the UAE isn’t just a land filled with deserts and sand.

He shared that the country manages to grow fresh vegetables such as kangkong and malunggay leaves.

“Dito naman sa UAE nakasanayan na ng mga Pilipino na pag may Malunggay sa labas ng bahay or kahit saang lugar.

“Kasi una sa lahat hindi naman kumakain ng malunggay leaves ang mga local [Emirati] kaya mas gusto pa nila na kinukuha ung mga dahon pra mas lumago pa yong malunggay, kasi ang bunga lang naman ang kinakain nila,” explained Estrebello.

He shared that they were able to cook several dishes together with the freshly-harvested leaves, including Adobong Kangkong, Tinola, Ginisang Munggo and other Filipino favorite dishes.

“Kaya patok po ang mga gulay sa ating mga Pilipino dahil alam naman natin na ang gulay eh sagana sa bitamina at nakakatulong sa pag iwas ng mga sakit.

Ang kangkong at ang malunggay kaya siguro patok kaysa sa ibang gulay dahil kahit saan lugar tumutubo at madaling itanim sa mga bakuran hindi muna kailangan ng pataba,” said Estrebello.