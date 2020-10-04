FeatureLifestyle

BREAKING RECORD: Palm Jumeirah to launch world’s largest fountain on October 22

Palm Jumeirah will attempt to break a world record as it will introduce to Dubai residents and tourists what is deems as the largest fountain in the world on October 22.

The Palm Fountain—located at the East and West promenade of The Pointe—is an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for being the largest fountain in the world, a record currently held by Dubai Fountain at The Dubai Mall.

The fountain is Palm Jumeirah’s newest and latest waterfront attraction. Its launch will be free and open to the public, and will include activities, show, and competitions from 4 PM, as well as a fireworks display in the evening.

The views of The Palm Fountain show, however, will then visible from 8 PM. It will have 20 various shows with five different performances running daily from 7 PM to 12 AM. Each show will last for three minutes, and will have an interval of 30 minutes each. It will also stand at 105 meters, have 3,000 LED lights, as well as run over 14,000 square feet of water.

