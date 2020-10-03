All the activities you can enjoy in the UAE this week

As the UAE continues to win the fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), we are now finally seeing the fruit of the leaders’ efforts—businesses are widely open, gatherings are somewhat allowed, and leisure attractions have started welcoming tourists once again.

And if you’re wondering what are some of the exciting activities to go and do to this week, check these promos and events out!

Visit Yas Waterworld Kabayan Special

If there’s one activity that Filipinos enjoy apart from eating — it’s definitely taking a splash in world-class rides, slides and experiences at a water park! Yas Waterworld’s ultimate Kabayan Nights are back on 06 October and 09 October from 6pm to 11pm.

For only AED75 per person, enjoy five hours of after-dark access at the World’s Leading Waterpark.

In addition to full access to over 40 world-class rides, slides and attractions, various activities are planned for these two special evenings including but not limited to: Filipino Music, National Filipino Anthem which will be played throughout the park at 7pm, silent disco, a unique live dance show by the one and only Splash Squad.

A Filipino-inspired menu will also be available for guests to enjoy the taste of the Philippines, including dishes like the all-time favorites Chicken Adobo and Beef Giniling.

Enjoy Filipino delicacies at Lulu’s Pinoy Food festival

Leading retailer LuLu kicked off its annual Filipino-themed food festival “Pinoy Fiesta: Taste of the Philippines”, a week-long celebration of Filipino flavours through a wide range of food products and authentic dishes on offer.

LuLu has flown in a vast selection of products in different categories, such as fruits, fresh fish, traditional condiments and sauces, cooking essentials, noodle varieties, dairy products, and packaged snacks. Moreover, Lulu is putting a spotlight on a huge range of hot foods and breads being freshly prepared in store everyday, from delicious noodle dishes to freshly baked buns and pastries, popular meat-based viands, traditional sweets, and many more delicacies from across the Philippines.

The promotion on selected products is valid till 6th October 2020 across LuLu stores. For more information, visit: https://www.luluhypermarket.com/en-ae/pages/pinoy-fiesta

Shop to the max at discounted price at CBCC Sharjah

Offering some of the biggest discounts in town, The Big Shopper Sale 2020 will showcase the best deals on Fashion Apparels, Sports Footwear, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Accessories, Home appliances, and Electronics from October 1 to 4, 2020.

Apart from the big discounts, another key attraction of the event will be the long line-up of leading retailers like Brand Bazaar, Bellissimo Perfumes and Cosmetics, Regino Fashion, Zona Zero Outlet to name a few who will be looking at offloading their inventory of premium brand products at affordable prices.

With Fashion brands like Aeropostale, Birkenstock, Call it Spring, Nine West, Crocs, Juicy Couture, Naturalizer, Nautica, Skechers, Sisley, Kelme, Sfera, Carolina Boix, Motiva, Elena Miro, Diana Gallest, Marypaz, Caractere, Dogi Trend Shoes, Angel Alarcon, LAB, Lancome, Perfume brands – Givenchy, Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, Armani, Yves Saint Laurent, vying for attention, buyers will be spoilt for choice.

The Big Shopper Sale 2020 from October 1 to 4, 2020, will be open from 11am to 11pm at Hall 4 – Expo Centre Sharjah for trade and general visitors. While parking is free, entry will be charged Dhs 5.

Grab WeMart’s mooncakes

Autumn has officially arrived in the UAE and WeMart celebrates the coming of the country’s cooler temperatures with sweet and savory Mooncake selections!

Filipinos here in the UAE need not travel towards the Far East any longer just to have a taste of these delicious varieties of mooncake, with over 12 flavors of the season to choose from.

These include: Red Bean Paste w/ Salted Egg yolk, Mung Bean Paste w/ Salted Egg yolk, Pepper and Salted Nut Mooncake, Mango Flavored Winter Paste, Salted Egg Yolk, Pineapple Flavored Winter Melon Paste, Black Sesame Seed, Coconut Paste, Lotus Seed paste w/ Salted Egg Yolk, Honey Melon, Red Date, and Five-Kernel.

With prices starting from AED6, the entire family can definitely enjoy the deliciousness packed with each bite of the mooncake perfect for the cooler season this autumn in the UAE.

Treat your loved ones to Domino’s Mega Value

Bonding over great tasting pizzas is now easier with Domino’s latest offering to all pizza lovers in the UAE: The Mega Value!

For only AED 99, customers will get 3 medium pizzas of their choice, a generous serving of potato wedges, 8pcs. Bread Sticks and their latest dessert: Crownies! 9pcs of perfectly baked fudge brownie mixed with chocolate milk cookies. Order this amazing offer at www.dominos.com or call 600 54 1111. And do not miss Domino’s special day offers such as Monday Buy 1 Get 1 and Saturday Buy 2 Get 2, exclusively on www.dominos.com