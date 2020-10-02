FeatureTFT News

FDA warns not to leave alcohol inside cars following incident of disinfectant explosion

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

The Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration (DFA) and various experts warned that leaving alcohol and products with flammable substances in cars is dangerous, as they can explode.

Integrated Chemists of the Philippines head Fabian Dayrit said that alcohol and products like acetone and hydrogen peroxide should not be left behind for a long time.

Experts add that apart from being flammable, these products can also vaporize and stay suspended in the air that can be inhaled.

“Ang alcohol is a volatile substance… kung mainit ‘yong sasakyan, siyempre it will vaporize and a lot of alcohol in the air, so it’s possible na it will spark, sunog, lalo na kung it’s in enclosed area,” Dayrit said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

A similar incident happened in Cainta, Rizal when a bottle of alcohol exploded inside a car due to extreme heat.

Joyce Ann Canlas, whose boyfriend owned the car, said, “Basag ang salamin, butas ang upuan, damaged din yung bubong. Magingat po at baka mangyari rin ito sainyo, lalo na at marami talagang nag-iiwan ng alcohol sa kotse ngayong pandemic.”

Food and Drug Administration Director Eric Domingo said that alcohol should be stored in appropriate places.

“Kailangan po iingatan natin, ilalayo po natin ang alcohol sa kahit ano mang bagay na maari pong sumindi o umapoy, at siyempre po ‘yong mataas na temperatura,”Domingo said.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Woman shops Php71K worth of items in 1 hour using stolen credit cards

Woman shops Php71K worth of items in 1 hour using stolen credit cards

57 mins ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports over 1,181 new cases, total now 96,529, with three deaths

COVID-19: UAE reports over 1,181 new cases, total now 96,529, with three deaths

2 hours ago
Photo of Another ‘plantita queen’: Aubrey Miles owns plant worth Php300,000

Another ‘plantita queen’: Aubrey Miles owns plant worth Php300,000

2 hours ago
Photo of Al Corniche street in Umm Al Qaiwain gets a new name

Al Corniche street in Umm Al Qaiwain gets a new name

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close