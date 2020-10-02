FDA warns not to leave alcohol inside cars following incident of disinfectant explosion

The Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration (DFA) and various experts warned that leaving alcohol and products with flammable substances in cars is dangerous, as they can explode.

Integrated Chemists of the Philippines head Fabian Dayrit said that alcohol and products like acetone and hydrogen peroxide should not be left behind for a long time.

Experts add that apart from being flammable, these products can also vaporize and stay suspended in the air that can be inhaled.

“Ang alcohol is a volatile substance… kung mainit ‘yong sasakyan, siyempre it will vaporize and a lot of alcohol in the air, so it’s possible na it will spark, sunog, lalo na kung it’s in enclosed area,” Dayrit said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

A similar incident happened in Cainta, Rizal when a bottle of alcohol exploded inside a car due to extreme heat.

Joyce Ann Canlas, whose boyfriend owned the car, said, “Basag ang salamin, butas ang upuan, damaged din yung bubong. Magingat po at baka mangyari rin ito sainyo, lalo na at marami talagang nag-iiwan ng alcohol sa kotse ngayong pandemic.”



Food and Drug Administration Director Eric Domingo said that alcohol should be stored in appropriate places.

“Kailangan po iingatan natin, ilalayo po natin ang alcohol sa kahit ano mang bagay na maari pong sumindi o umapoy, at siyempre po ‘yong mataas na temperatura,”Domingo said.