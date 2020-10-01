LOOK: ‘Pink’ dogs from PH go viral on social media

Photos of dogs with pink fur went viral on social media after their furparent took photos of their ‘new’ looks.

Lhoris Torres of Kawit Cavite said that she was initially shocked to see her three shih tzus with pink fur, and suspected that her pets might have played around with the colorant powder that she uses for her lip product business.

“Nagulat ako pagtingin ko sa kanila, pink na sila. Nandon ‘yung tuwa at inis ko kasi po grabe ‘yung kalat di ko pa kayang linisin mag-isa and aside dun, I’m worried baka masama sa kanila ‘yon,” said Torres as per reports from The Philippine Star.

Fortunately, Torres stated that the colorant powder is edible and safe.

Torres snapped several photos before she immediately washed up her furbabies. She also assured that she will constantly check up on them for possible skin irritations.

