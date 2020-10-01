Filipina mother in UAE donates 200L breast milk to babies whose mothers died from COVID-19

A Filipina first-time mother based in the UAE has been donating her breast milk to babies who lost their mothers to coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Global traveler and airline staff Chinie Ching Tagala said that when she gave birth to her first kid on May 2, she decided to provide breast milk to other babies whose mothers succumbed to the virus as a way to show solidarity to them and their families amid the crisis brought about by the pandemic.

“Napaka-importante ng bayanihan para sa panahon na ito. When I gave birth to my daughter, the mother’s affection immediately kicked in. I cannot imagine how heartbreaking it is for these kids who were never given a chance to hug or kiss their own moms. Ito lang ang alam kong way to help,” she said.

Tagala added that she has always dreamt of donating breast milk to other kids in need ever since she was a kid, citing her hometown in Lanao del Norte wherein a certain mother was dedicated to breastfeeding in order to save money.

She said that since then, she has been praying hard for good health so she can fulfil her goal of donating breast milk to help babies and their families.

“When I got pregnant, talagang striktong healthy living at eating ang ginawa ko para sa support sa health ni baby at para sa supply ko sa milk. True enough, when I gave birth po sobrang dami kong supply. Sinamahan ko nang sipag at dedication sa pag-pump every four hours at pag-inom ng maraming maraming tubig,” added the OFW mom.

As of the moment, she has already donated 200 liters of breastmilk, helping over 15 newborns and counting. She said her advocacy has also helped mothers with medical complication that hinders them to breast milk.

“It will be my great pleasure to share my blessings sa mga bata lalo na sa mga batang nawalan nang mommy. This global crisis is taking almost everything from us at the only way to survive this very difficult time is ang magtulungan in a form of bayanihan. I don’t mind working hard, having short nights, pumping round the clock if this little sacrifice can help the next generation become better, healthier, and stronger,” Tagala said.