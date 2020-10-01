FeatureLatest NewsLifestyle

Expert: COVID-19 can damage even healthy, fit hearts

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) can break and damage even the hearts of healthy and fit people, according to an expert.

Dr. Henry V. Galuba Jr., a specialist of Internal Medicine at International Modern Hospital in Dubai, said COVID-19 can make everyone vulnerable to organ damages—including the heart.

He added that the disease causes a widespread inflammatory reaction in major organs of the body, and that once it affects the heart, it can cause Myocarditis or inflammation of cardiac muscles.

“Once this ensues, it can lead to serious complications like abnormal contraction of the heart where it will produce arrhythmias, as well as heart failure, of course, which can be fatal,” he said.

He added that for people with pre-existing diseases and heart problems, it is important to be more compliant with their daily maintenance medications.

“A healthy lifestyle should be nurtured as well, and that they need to have a personal conviction to visit their doctors on a regular basis,” he said.

“It is very important for the entire population to maintain the universal precautionary measures since fighting the virus should be a concerted effort for everyone,” Galuba Jr. furthered.

