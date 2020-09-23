Feature

LOOK: Endangered six-foot whale shark spotted in Dubai Marina

A Dubai resident caught a glimpse of an endangered species swimming through the Bay Central at the Dubai Marina.

Instagram user @meganpharrell shared through Lovin’ Dubai a short clip of a six-foot whale share as it casually swam through the waters on September 23 at around 6:30 am.

Several other sightings of endangered animals have been spotted in the UAE for the past years, particularly in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah areas.

Residents were not alarmed as the whale shark poses no threats to humans, feeding only on small fishes and planktons.

