Soon to rise: Dubai’s 100-hectare wholesale market

Dubai residents will soon witness the rise of the world’s first wholesale market called the “City of Trade” or Dubai Global Connect (DGC), which will have a total area size of 1 million square meters (100 hectares).

The groundbreaking wholesale market is already under construction, with a purpose-built visitor center opening in Q4 of 2020. It aims to serve as a year-round expo where global buyers and global traders can connect.

Located at Dubai South next to Al Maktoum International Airport with a direct connection to the Jebel Ali Port, DGC is expected to be delivered in phases, with the first phase comprising of 400,000 square meters of dedicated trade facilities including on-site storage, boutique offices, an innovation hub, and a Smart Service Centre to house third party service providers.

The initial focus will be on three sectors which have been identified as being large enough in size, growing, and relevant to the region: Furniture & Living, Food, and Fashion.

“As part of our mandate to enhance Dubai’s position as a global, competitive economy, ICD has embarked on the creation of DGC with the vision to build a unique trade infrastructure that enhances efficiencies in global trade flows through Dubai,” Mohammed I. Al Shaibani, Managing Director of the Investment Corporation (ICD) of Dubai, said.

Traditionally, wholesale markets have focused on promoting domestic agendas by bringing together sellers of local products with international buyers or by presenting international products to regional buyer groups.

“DGC enables traders to meet halfway by offering producers and manufacturers a window to the world in a central, easy to reach location, and by providing buyers with a safe buying environment and place of reference that is open all year round,” commented Douraid Zaghouani, COO of ICD and Chairman of Dubai Global Connect.