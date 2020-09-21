LOOK: Dubai-based Filipino designer creates simplistic yet classy gowns for intimate weddings for new norm

The ongoing pandemic caused by the coronavirus disease may have shrunk attendance on wedding occasions, but brides may still look elegant together with their loved ones on their special day with alluring, flowing gowns.

The Filipino Times Awards 2016 Most Promising Fashion Designer of the Year Harvey Cenit created ravishing yet simplistic gowns for his latest collection titled “Pure Love”.

“With the pandemic, we are all forced to look inside and see what really is the meaning or the core of everything we do. Weddings in its very core is not an event. It is a proclamation of love between lovers, surrounded by the people they love. Pure Love. That’s what my latest collection is all about,” said Cenit.

He shares that each piece in his collection reflects the tenacity and drive of empowered women who chose resilience and class even amid these troubled times.

“This collection is for the women who lead. For the fearless and the daring but never losing that touch of class. Every piece has simple and clean lines without losing that feminine and soft energy. This collection aims to enhance every woman’s femininity in a new era,” said Cenit.

Cenit used Mikado silk, layers of tulle and intricate handmade bead works to create his “Pure Love” collection.

“The Harvey Cenit woman is like an orchid. She is a modern woman. She is a woman who doesn’t need a man, but a woman every man needs. The only thing worth chasing for them, are their dreams. And they chase them with stilettos on,” said Cenit.

On White:

Photographer: Jef Anog

Hair and Make: Vera and Anna

Style: Rione Palacios

On Powder Blue:

Photographer: Christian Simon Toledo

Make-Up: JhaJha Rivera

Hair: Dominique Francisco