LOOK: Filipino artist reimagines PH banknotes with colorized photos of leaders, influential figures

Neil Bie 5 hours ago

Filipino artist Adlai Jawid recreated the banknotes of the Philippines through digital art. Photo from Kulay Colorization.

A Filipino artist went viral on social media after he created masterful works of the Philippines’ banknotes.

Artist Adlai Jawid of Kulay Colorization recreated the prominent leaders and influential figures depicted on each banknote with his skills on digital art, including colorization, photo manipulation, and several overlays.

The Philippines’ banknotes underwent a massive redesign in 2009 with enhanced security features and improve durability.

It also underwent several changes 2017, 2019, and 2020 which include additions of windowed security thread for ₱100, ₱200, ₱500, ₱1000 banknotes with indigenous weaving patterns.

