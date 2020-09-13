LOOK: Couple highlights traditional engagement ceremony in Mindanao

An engagement ceremony held in Mindanao recently went viral on social media as it focuses on the colorful traditions on the south.

Sultan Kudarat 1st District Representative Bai Rihan Mangudadatu Sakaluran shared that she and her fiancee, Al-shadat Hassan Abdurajak decided that they will have a traditional engagement ceremony to highlight the Muslim tradition.

“We mixed the culture of Maguindanao and Tausug in one,” said Sakaluran as per a report from ABS-CBN News.

RELATED STORY: Married influencers in Dubai take their baby’s gender reveal on Burj Khalifa

The lawmaker explained that the engagement ceremony held last September 3 involves the man and his family bringing gifts to the woman that he intends to marry, as they will talk details about their wedding: “Aakyat po nang formal ‘yong family ng lalaki to bring dowry and gifts, and to talk about the wedding date.” said Sakaluran.

She thanked the netizens for their outpouring support for their next step together as a couple.

“Thank you sooo much po to everyone to all your warm wishes and congratulatory messages, and especially to all the team that made this special engagement day possible and successful,” posted the congresswoman on her Facebook account.

READ ON: Groom ordered by police to do push-ups on his wedding day because he wasn’t wearing mask