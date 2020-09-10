FeatureLifestyle

This is how much it costs to advertise on Burj Khalifa

(Main photo credit: Burj Khalifa’s Instagram)

If you wish to get your ad reflected on Burj Khalifa, be sure you’re prepared to shell out a lot of money.

In a previous report by The Filipino Times in 2019, Dubai-based marketing agency Mullen Lowe MENA—which manages the lighting displays—revealed that the price of a promotional ad or message on the world’s tallest tower starts at AED250,000.

That is only for a single three-minute display during the weekdays at 8 to 10 PM. For same timings on the weekends, prepare to shell out AED350,000.

Meanwhile, for five three-minute impressions on its 828 metre-tall iconic façade, ads display any night between 7 pm until midnight cost Dh1 million.

A Dh500,000 budget, in addition, allows advertisers to have two three-minute impressions any night from 8-10 pm.

Those who would want to display their ads on the world’s tallest building, must first send ad content to Mullen Lowe MENA four weeks before the target schedule for ads display as this will still be subject for approval of Emaar.
Advertisers must also have full payment in advance before the display.

READ ALSO: Married influencers in Dubai take their baby’s gender reveal on Burj Khalifa

