WHY? Pinoy vendor declines Php100K offer in exchange for his ‘padyak’

Syrian vlogger Basel Manadil continues his mission in helping ordinary Filipinos through his vlog.

This time, the vlogger decided to help an elderly man selling vegetables on his ‘padyak’.

“Talong, Bossing. Kalabasa,” the vendor offers Basel.

In the video uploaded on his Facebook page, the vlogger can be seen asking the old man to speak in English, but the vendor refused.

So he just carries out his mission for the day which is to buy all his veggies so he can already go home and rest.

The vendor tells Basel that all his veggies cost Php800, but the vlogger wants to give him more than that.

Basel then offers him Php100,000 in exchange for the ‘padyak’. But the man says he will just accompany Basel to buy a new one.

When Basel asks why, the man says his ‘padyak’ is an important part of his life.

At that point, Basel no longer insists. He starts giving him money. As it reaches Php6,000, the vendor says: “Tama na ito. Okay na.”

He later on thanks the vlogger for his random generosity. “Laking tulong mo sa akin. Bossing uwi na ako [sa probinsya] para makita ko na yung mga anak ko,” says the vendor.

In realization, Basel says: “I offered him Php100K to buy his ‘padyak’, but he refused because when Filipinos are [attached] to something, they wouldn’t give it up for money.

“It’s not all about money.”