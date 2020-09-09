Feature

WHY? Pinoy vendor declines Php100K offer in exchange for his ‘padyak’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

Syrian vlogger Basel Manadil continues his mission in helping ordinary Filipinos through his vlog.

This time, the vlogger decided to help an elderly man selling vegetables on his ‘padyak’.

“Talong, Bossing. Kalabasa,” the vendor offers Basel.

In the video uploaded on his Facebook page, the vlogger can be seen asking the old man to speak in English, but the vendor refused.

So he just carries out his mission for the day which is to buy all his veggies so he can already go home and rest.

The vendor tells Basel that all his veggies cost Php800, but the vlogger wants to give him more than that.

Basel then offers him Php100,000 in exchange for the ‘padyak’. But the man says he will just accompany Basel to buy a new one.

When Basel asks why, the man says his ‘padyak’ is an important part of his life.

At that point, Basel no longer insists. He starts giving him money. As it reaches Php6,000, the vendor says: “Tama na ito. Okay na.”

He later on thanks the vlogger for his random generosity. “Laking tulong mo sa akin. Bossing uwi na ako [sa probinsya] para makita ko na yung mga anak ko,” says the vendor.

In realization, Basel says: “I offered him Php100K to buy his ‘padyak’, but he refused because when Filipinos are [attached] to something, they wouldn’t give it up for money.

“It’s not all about money.”

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Married influencers in Dubai take their baby’s gender reveal on Burj Khalifa

Married influencers in Dubai take their baby’s gender reveal on Burj Khalifa

2 hours ago
Photo of LOOK: Security guard wows netizens with chalkboard artwork for coffee shop

LOOK: Security guard wows netizens with chalkboard artwork for coffee shop

10 hours ago
Photo of LOOK: Artist creates leaf art to honor late famous vloggers Lloyd Cadena, Emman Nimedez through leaf art

LOOK: Artist creates leaf art to honor late famous vloggers Lloyd Cadena, Emman Nimedez through leaf art

10 hours ago
Photo of LOOK: Deliver rider goes viral for attending online class amid work break

LOOK: Deliver rider goes viral for attending online class amid work break

10 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close