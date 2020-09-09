FeatureLifestyle

LOOK: Security guard wows netizens with chalkboard artwork for coffee shop

A security guard in Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong has wowed netizens with the artwork he did for the chalkboard of a coffee shop, CNN Philippines.

In a Facebook post, netizen and college instructor Jamil Carvajal said he spotted Joebert Palomer drawing right after scanning his temperature in the lobby.

He told him that the guard was passionate about art, and that doing the chalkboard artwork was a way for him to pursue it.

“Sobrang elibs ko kay Manong Guard. Jack of all trades eh. Taga-scan na ng temperature sa lobby at heto ang gumulat sa akin, may skill din siya sa pagdidisenyo at pagguhit. Visual artist pa nga si Kuya Joebert Palomer! Idol kita Kuya Manong Guard,” he wrote in his post.

Carval tol CNN Philippines that Palomer told him that he’s doing the artwork to further improve his skill.

