LOOK: Deliver rider goes viral for attending online class amid work break

(Main photo credit: Christian Ñunez)

A delivery boy in the Philippines recently went viral on social media after being seen attending his online class in the middle of his break.

In a report by CNN Philippines citing the post of netizen Christian Ñunez, college scholar Ax Valerio parked in an area in SM City Sucat one afternoon in order to attend his online class.

The netizen, in his post, said he talked to Valerio because he was curious on what he was doing, and that was when he learned he was studying via distance learning.

“Kaya pala pumarada si paps kasi need niya umattend ng online class. Sana matupad mo ‘yung mga pangarap mo,” said.

He also said he feels bad for him because he needs to attend his classes right in the middle of his delivery tasks.

The netizen told CNN Philippines that he decided to post about the scholar to inspire people to study and work hard amid the crisis.