LOOK: Artist creates leaf art to honor late famous vloggers Lloyd Cadena, Emman Nimedez through leaf art

(Main photo credit: Mary Mae Dacanay)

A woman from Laguna has stunned netizens with her leaf art that gave tribute to late YouTube stars Lloyd Cadena and Emman Nimendez, CNN Philippines reported.

Mary Mae Dacanay, who has been making and selling leaf artworks after to cope with the financial crisis posed by the pandemic

“Ginawa ko po ito para tribute sa kanila. Sobra ko silang hinahangaan dahil nagpapasaya sila sa mga vlog na ginagawa nila, at malaki rin naitutulong nila sa ibang tao,” CNN Philippines quoted her as saying.

READ ALSO: JUST IN: Social media superstar Lloyd Cafe Cadena passes away

Cadena passed away on September 4 due to cardiac arrest after testing positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while Nimendez died from leukemia on August 16.

Dacanay recently lost her job as a factory worker, and turned to leaf artworks as a side job. She now has thousands of followers, allowing her to earn enough to sustain their daily needs.

“Sa awa po ng diyos nakakaraos po, at marami po ang nagpapagawa, nakakatulong po ito para sa gastusin namin araw-araw,” she added.

SEE ALSO: LOOK: Lloyd Cadena asking for ‘healing’ in his last tweet

