OFW accuses boyfriend of ghosting after receiving Php140,000 from her

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) has complained about her boyfriend in the Philippines after he allegedly snubbed and ghosted her when she stopped sending remittances.

Janna Kanapia, an OFW in Saudi Arabia, told Raffy Tulfo’s program ‘Wanted sa Radyo’ that she met her boyfriend Kean Mangelen on Facebook. They consistently call and message each other.

She recounted that Kean has asked her for money a number of times.

“Last na suporta ko po sa kanya September 7 tapos ‘di na po siya nagparamdam sa akin,” she said.

However, Kean suddenly changed and stopped talking to her after she decided not to send him money anymore.

“Gusto ko nalang po mabalik ang pera mo na naibigay sa kanya,” she said.

Kean denied Janna’s accusations and said that it was the OFW who volunteered to give him money.

He also denied that he is extorting money from other OFWs.

TV host Raffy Tulfo then asked a lawyer if Janna can still get her money from Kean.

“Mas madali pa po mag move on kaysa mabawi ang pera dahil sa court processes,” the lawyer said.

