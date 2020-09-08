‘Atsara’ saves OFW from financial difficulties due to COVID-19 pandemic

A Filipina teacher in Cambodia almost lost hope when their school closed down due to COVID-19 crisis last March.

Overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Tiffany Marie Jamaybay-Realis told GMA News that she and her husband working as a factory worker in Cambodia were both on the verge of deciding to just come home due to their draining finances.

“Nag-iisip na po kaming mag asawa kung gi-give up na po ako, kung kailangan ko na pong umuwi,” Realis said.

“Kasi hindi po sagot ng company niya ‘yung bahay, ‘yung visa, ‘yung working permit so kahit wala po kaming trabaho kailangan po naming magbayad,” she explained.

Tiffany then found a glimmer of hope when she decided to sell Ilonggo delicacy ‘atsara’.

She started with a capital of $20 or Php1,000 and it became an instant hit.

Grateful for the support of the Filipino community in Cambodia, Realis said she was also surprised that even foreigners liked the taste of atsara.

“May gusto pong mag-resell sa amin na Chinese at Indonesian po. Actually, pati locals dito gusto po nila mag-resell,” Tiffany said.

Due to her atsara’s success, Tifanny added more items to her menu like lumpiang sariwa, ginatang bilu-bilo, peanut butter and longganisa to help other Filipinos in Cambodia.

“Sa lahat ng ating kabayan, ‘wag po tayong mawalan ng pag asa. Hindi po imposibleng makamit pa rin natin ‘yung pangarap natin kahit sa maliit na halaga,” Tiffany said.