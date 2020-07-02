Sharjah encourages youth to showcase creative skills

Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah; initiated a program called Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth, which aims to build a generation of young leaders who are ambitious, forward-thinking, empathic, responsible, and confident about their abilities.

The Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth encourages young minds to excel in their chosen field, thus contributing to the well-being of the society.

As part of this initiative, Sheikh Sultan Award is opening its doors to the youth to showcase their creative prowess by participating in the ‘Challenge Yourself’ competition running for three weeks, running until July 9.

Open to all nationalities, the youth in the UAE aged 13 to 18 can participate by sending a one-minute to two-minute video displaying their talents in drawing, singing, cooking, or playing a musical instrument.

All entries must be sent to [email protected], which must include their name, age, competition title, and the chosen skill. Videos that earn maximum ‘likes’ on the Award’s socials will win a gift voucher and appreciation certificates.

The young ones can keep their hands busy mastering their craft while schools are yet to reopen in August.