Sharjah encourages youth to showcase creative skills

Malacañang underscored on Thursday that while it is a sad development that thousands of ABS-CBN Corporation employees at risk of losing their jobs, the media company needs a franchise to operate. “Malungkot po talaga iyan. Pero malinaw po ang Saligang Batas, kasi...
PH reports 294 COVID-19 cases, its lowest additional number yet; total number now at 38,805
The Department of Health confirmed only 294 additional cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines today, bringing the total number to 38,805. This is one of the lowest numbers of additional cases reported by DOH after several days of confirming 400 to...
300,000 people to get locked down in Melbourne after rapid increase in COVID-19 cases
The government of Australia has decided to put 300,000 residents in the suburbs of Melbourne on lockdown for a month starting July 1 after a rapid spike in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases. In a report by Reuters, the move follows the recent surge in...
PH metro to limit operations after 127 workers test positive for COVID-19
The Philippines' Department of Transport (DOTr) has announced that it will be limiting operations of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 after 127 workers had been confirmed as positive cases for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). DOTr Undersecretary for Railways Timothy...
Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah; initiated a program called Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth, which aims to build a generation of young leaders who are ambitious, forward-thinking, empathic, responsible, and confident about their abilities.
The Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth encourages young minds to excel in their chosen field, thus contributing to the well-being of the society.
As part of this initiative, Sheikh Sultan Award is opening its doors to the youth to showcase their creative prowess by participating in the ‘Challenge Yourself’ competition running for three weeks, running until July 9.
Open to all nationalities, the youth in the UAE aged 13 to 18 can participate by sending a one-minute to two-minute video displaying their talents in drawing, singing, cooking, or playing a musical instrument.
All entries must be sent to [email protected], which must include their name, age, competition title, and the chosen skill. Videos that earn maximum ‘likes’ on the Award’s socials will win a gift voucher and appreciation certificates.
The young ones can keep their hands busy mastering their craft while schools are yet to reopen in August.
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
