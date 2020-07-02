Thursday, July 2, 2020

Jul 02 20, 11:06 am

CCTV footage of Sulu ‘shooting incident’ surfaces

Jul 02 2020

CCTV footage of the ‘shooting incident’ in Jolo, Sulu last June 29, involving bloodshed between members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Army (PA), has surfaced and is expected to aid in the ongoing investigation. In the video, a man wearing...

UAE’s National Screening Centers now open on weekends

Jul 02 2020

(WAM) - Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), a SEHA healthcare Facility, has announced that the National Screening Centres will now operate on Fridays and Saturdays and operating hours will be expanded to be from 10 AM to 8 PM, in order to increase testing capacity....

Biggest Pizza Hut and Wendy’s operator declares bankruptcy

Jul 02 2020

The uptick trend on food delivery when the coronavirus pandemic struck the world was not enough to keep the NPC International Inc., the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut and Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S., afloat amid rising labor and food costs as well as cut-throat...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

LinkedIn reveals top 10 jobs with most number of vacancies online

by | Feature

Jul. 02, 20 | 11:06 am

Many individuals who were laid off and have been affected by the impact of the spread of the coronavirus disease are now searching for ways on how to make themselves more marketable to find a new job.

LinkedIn recently identified 10 job vacancies where companies aim to fill around 32.5 million jobs from around the world.

“These 10 jobs were identified as having the greatest number of job openings*, have had steady growth over the past four years, pay a livable wage, and require skills that can be learned online,” said the statement from the website.

RELATED STORY: GCC expats still hopeful about better opportunities despite forecasts of mass exodus

Here’s the official list, as well as the skills required by companies that the employee should have:

Software Developer
15,000,000+ openings
Programming, storage, networking, security, and deployment; HTML, CSS, SQL, Javascript, Python

Sales Representative
8,500,000+ openings
Negotiation, CRM, new business development, B2B, storytelling, social media

Project Manager
2,700,000+ openings
Program management, process improvement, project performance

IT Administrator
2,000,000+ openings
Manage systems, subscriptions, configuration, and identity; Windows Server, Active Directory

Customer Service Specialist
1,800,000+ openings
Customer satisfaction & experience, data entry, CRM, admin analysis

Digital Marketer
860,000+ openings
Social media, content strategy, SEO, marketing channels; Google Analytics, Google Ads

IT support/helpdesk
590,000+ openings
Troubleshooting, deployment; Active Directory, computer hardware, Microsoft Windows Server

Data Analyst
360,000+ openings
Data analysis, analytics, visualization; Microsoft Excel, SQL, BI, Tableau

Financial Analyst
360,000+ openings
Financial analysis, risk management, accounting, analytical skills, data analysis

Graphic Designer
355,000+ openings
Design systems, layout, colour; Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop

READ ON: Microsoft to provide free digital training for in-demand jobs post COVID-19

LinkedIn’s free learning paths also provide modules on soft skills such as building emotional intelligence to effective listening and the ability to persuade.

Individuals can check the entire list for free at https://opportunity.linkedin.com/ only until March 31, 2021.

*Number of job openings posted globally on LinkedIn in 2020

Jobs

Latest News

LinkedIn reveals top 10 jobs with most number of vacancies online

LinkedIn reveals top 10 jobs with most number of vacancies online

Jul 2, 2020

Many individuals who were laid off and have been affected by the impact of the spread of the coronavirus disease are now searching for ways on how to make themselves more marketable to find a new job. LinkedIn recently identified 10 job vacancies where companies aim...

CCTV footage of Sulu ‘shooting incident’ surfaces

CCTV footage of Sulu ‘shooting incident’ surfaces

Jul 2, 2020

CCTV footage of the ‘shooting incident’ in Jolo, Sulu last June 29, involving bloodshed between members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Army (PA), has surfaced and is expected to aid in the ongoing investigation. In the video, a man wearing...

UAE’s National Screening Centers now open on weekends

UAE’s National Screening Centers now open on weekends

Jul 2, 2020

(WAM) - Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), a SEHA healthcare Facility, has announced that the National Screening Centres will now operate on Fridays and Saturdays and operating hours will be expanded to be from 10 AM to 8 PM, in order to increase testing capacity....

Biggest Pizza Hut and Wendy’s operator declares bankruptcy

Biggest Pizza Hut and Wendy’s operator declares bankruptcy

Jul 2, 2020

The uptick trend on food delivery when the coronavirus pandemic struck the world was not enough to keep the NPC International Inc., the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut and Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S., afloat amid rising labor and food costs as well as cut-throat...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Feature
Free electronic hotpot, plus five more reasons why you shouldn’t miss WeMart’s Southeast Asian Food Festival starting July 10
Published On  July 2, 2020
Kusinero Recipe series: Fire up your taste buds with two delicious Chicken dishes from Good Old Butcher
Published On  July 2, 2020
Empower your smartphone with Huawei’s Petal Search Widget: your gateway to a million apps
Published On  July 1, 2020
Close