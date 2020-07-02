LinkedIn reveals top 10 jobs with most number of vacancies online

Many individuals who were laid off and have been affected by the impact of the spread of the coronavirus disease are now searching for ways on how to make themselves more marketable to find a new job.

LinkedIn recently identified 10 job vacancies where companies aim to fill around 32.5 million jobs from around the world.

“These 10 jobs were identified as having the greatest number of job openings*, have had steady growth over the past four years, pay a livable wage, and require skills that can be learned online,” said the statement from the website.

Here’s the official list, as well as the skills required by companies that the employee should have:

Software Developer

15,000,000+ openings

Programming, storage, networking, security, and deployment; HTML, CSS, SQL, Javascript, Python

Sales Representative

8,500,000+ openings

Negotiation, CRM, new business development, B2B, storytelling, social media

Project Manager

2,700,000+ openings

Program management, process improvement, project performance

IT Administrator

2,000,000+ openings

Manage systems, subscriptions, configuration, and identity; Windows Server, Active Directory

Customer Service Specialist

1,800,000+ openings

Customer satisfaction & experience, data entry, CRM, admin analysis

Digital Marketer

860,000+ openings

Social media, content strategy, SEO, marketing channels; Google Analytics, Google Ads

IT support/helpdesk

590,000+ openings

Troubleshooting, deployment; Active Directory, computer hardware, Microsoft Windows Server

Data Analyst

360,000+ openings

Data analysis, analytics, visualization; Microsoft Excel, SQL, BI, Tableau

Financial Analyst

360,000+ openings

Financial analysis, risk management, accounting, analytical skills, data analysis

Graphic Designer

355,000+ openings

Design systems, layout, colour; Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop

LinkedIn’s free learning paths also provide modules on soft skills such as building emotional intelligence to effective listening and the ability to persuade.

Individuals can check the entire list for free at https://opportunity.linkedin.com/ only until March 31, 2021.

*Number of job openings posted globally on LinkedIn in 2020