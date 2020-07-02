Kusinero Recipe series: Fire up your taste buds with two delicious Chicken dishes from Good Old Butcher

Filipinos now have more time to spare to prepare their own meals but they don’t have to limit themselves with simple fried food.

Good Old Butcher has shared two delicious and easy-to-make dishes with readers of The Filipino Times to spice up and inspire new dishes that will surely pipe up your palates for another scoop of rice.



DYNAMITE CHICKEN DIP

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 cups cooked Good Old Butcher Zing Chicken Fillet ( or strips ), shredded

1/2 cup hot sauce

8 oz (250g) g block cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup white cheddar cheese freshly shredded

1/4 cup American cheddar freshly shredded

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese (optional to serve)

2 teaspoons green onions, sliced ( or chives)

celery sticks carrot sticks, tortilla chips, crusty bread pieces, potato chips, for serving

Steps:

– Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C). Arrange oven rack to the middle of your oven.

– In an 8-inch cast-iron skillet (or an ovenproof pan), melt the butter over medium-high heat. Sauté garlic until fragrant (30 seconds).

– Add the hot sauce and simmer until sauce has thickened and reduced by half (about 2 minutes) then add the cooked and shredded Zing Chicken Fillet.

– Reduce heat to low and stir in cream cheese; mix until combined.

– Take off heat, stir through sour cream and top with both cheddar cheese(s) over the top.

– Bake until bubbling around the edges and the cheese has melted (about 10 minutes).

– Broil (or grill) for a further minute to brown on top. Immediately garnish with blue cheese and green onions.

– Serve with vegetable sticks, chips, crusty bread pieces for dipping.

CHICKEN KATSUDON

Ingredients:

Good Old Butcher Zing Chicken Fillet

1/2 cup chicken stock

2 teaspoons sugar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 teaspoons Mirin

2 large eggs

1 medium onion (thinly sliced)

2 servings steamed white rice

1 scallion (chopped)

Steps:

– Cook the Zing Chicken Fillet as per package directions (Deep Frying is highly suggested).

– Put the stock, sugar, soy sauce, and Mirin in a small bowl. In another bowl, lightly beat 2 eggs.

– Add a tablespoon of oil to a pan over medium heat, and add the sliced onion. Fry the onions until they’re translucent and slightly caramelized.

– Pour the stock mixture over the onions. Slice your Zing Chicken Fillet into pieces and place on top of the onions. Drizzle the egg over everything.

– Cook over medium-low heat until the egg is just set. Serve over bowls of steamed rice, and garnish with scallions.

Filipinos can easily find Good Old Butcher’s range of products at their nearest leading supermarkets including Union Coop at Mirdif, Al Barsha, Al Aweer, Jumeirah, Rashidiya and more.