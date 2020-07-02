Free electronic hotpot, plus five more reasons why you shouldn’t miss WeMart’s Southeast Asian Food Festival starting July 10

One of the most favorite bonding activities among Filipinos here in the UAE is dining together, especially over a nice hotpot meal. This is why many restaurants who have been serving hotpots in their menus have flourished over the years.

Now, Filipinos who wish to enjoy the hotpot experience no longer need to head out of their homes with WeMart’s upcoming Southeast Asian Food Festival that will fulfill hotpot cravings at the comforts of your own home starting July 10 until 16, Here are six reasons why you should head on over to WeMart Hypermarket during that week.

Free membership. WeMart offers free members for all UAE residents. All you have to do is present your Emirates ID and register at WeMart’s Customer Service section.

Hotpot shopping galore. Once you finish registration you can now select from dozens of different frozen goods including Pinoy favorites such as crab balls, fish tofu, shrimp balls, and crab sticks. In addition, you can also get thinly sliced beef rolls, lamb rolls and other meat items.

Fresh vegetables. Infuse freshness with each hotpot experience by selecting your favorite freshly picked vegetables such as varieties of mushrooms, and leafy greens.

Assorted noodles. WeMart’s selections of noodles vary from thin vermicelli noodles to thick rice noodles bean curd sticks, bihon noodles, plain noodles, and other noodle variety favorites.

Normal or Spicy? WeMart offers various hotpot soup flavours ranging from regular savory mushroom soup to the hot and spicy soup base for those who wish to fire up their appetites to enjoy their hotpot experience even more.

Free electronic hotpot. The best part is that from July 10 to 16, WeMart members can purchase different kinds of hotpot delights and take home a free electric hotpot worth Dh 99 for every purchase of frozen goods and frozen hotpot meatballs worth Dh200.

WeMart will also be giving away 10 electric hotpots through The Filipino Times Facebook Competition in four simple steps:

– Like and share the Facebook competition post on social media

– Follow @wemartuae on Facebook and Instagram.

– Comment below a photo of your favourite hotpot ingredient and use the hashtag #WeMartFBCompetition

– Tag 3 of your friends

Competition is limited to Filipino UAE residents so be sure to join and get the chance for your free electronic hotpot!

Search @wemartuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers from WeMart Hypermarket.

For the exact location, just search “Wemart Hypermarket” in Google Maps.

Location: Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station.

Contact Numbers: 04-2359002 / 04-2386266