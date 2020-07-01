Empower your smartphone with Huawei’s Petal Search Widget: your gateway to a million apps

Officials from the Clark International Airport (CRK) has revealed that around 5,000 returning overseas Filipinos had been reunited with their families since the airport resumed its operations last June 5. CRK operated and facilitated 24 inbound and outbound flights...
WATCH: Dubai Police nabs 20 African gangs involved in cyber extortion
The Dubai Police recently nabbed 47 men and women who formed part of 20 African gangs notorious for cyber extortion. All photos of the perpetrators were flashed in a video as Dubai Police listed down their crimes which include cyber fraud, swindling, financial scams,...
Around 4 million expats could leave GCC in 2020 due to job loss – report
The population in some of the countries in GCC could drop by 10 percent as the economic impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) forces millions of expats to go home, a report by Oxford Econmics forecasted. Analysis stated that as lockdown eases, the region could see...
Ashes of OFW who died of COVID-19 in UAE brought home
The ashes of Richard Castro, an overseas Filipino worker who died of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the UAE, have been brought home in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija last June 16, days before his 40th day of death. His wife Marife Castro thanked those who became...
Huawei, the global leading technology company, have announced the availability of the Petal Search Widget – Find Apps, which is already available for download via AppGallery. The new search tool offers Huawei users an open gateway to a million apps.
Keith Li, Country Manager for Huawei’s Consumer Business Group UAE said: “At Huawei, we are committed to providing new and innovative technologies for our consumers. Now, with the Petal Search Widget – Find Apps powered by Petal Search Engine, Huawei users have another way to easily find, explore and download the apps they need on to their device.”
Gateway to a million apps
It is now even easier for Huawei users to have the apps they want on their HMS devices.
- Phone Clone – One easy way to transfer your apps, contacts, data, files and photos from your old smartphone to your new smartphone, in a few simple steps.
- AppGallery – Huawei’s official app store with more than 420M monthly active users and a constantly growing list of apps. It features a 4-layer detection mechanism to ensure apps featured are safe to download and use. Simply browse and download the apps you need.
- Petal Search Widget – Find Apps – one of three ways in which Huawei users can find and download apps on to their HMS devices, alongside AppGallery and Phone Clone. Simply use it directly from the home screen of your device.
A new search experience
Powered by the Petal Search engine, the Petal Search Widget – Find Apps brings an alternative search experience that locates and aggregates information, delivering the most accurate and relevant results for each user in order to enable them to fully personalise and manage their smartphone experience.
Currently, the search tool lists apps from multiple sources – always listing the source origin. Huawei’s AppGallery is completely integrated into the widget and any apps already available in the AppGallery will appear at the top of any search in the new tool. Hundreds of new apps continue to be added to the AppGallery every week.
Created in partnership with global search engine leaders, the Petal Search Widget – Find Apps brings together the best in hardware-based security and safety technologies, combined with the unparalleled privacy standards set by these leading privacy-by-design search engines, to ensure the highest standards of data privacy and security for Huawei users.
Availability
The Petal Search Widget – Find Apps currently supports more than 40 languages and is available in 45 countries and regions, with plans for wider rollout to even more countries in the future. It is now available to download from the AppGallery by simply searching for Petal Search – Find Apps.
For more information on the Petal Search Widget – Find Apps please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/ae-en/community
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
